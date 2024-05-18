Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to start today’s home Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren at Celtic Park.

The mood is one of celebration at Celtic with the Bhoys having been crowned Scottish Premiership champions once again.

Rodgers will hope to see his men finish the league season with a flourish by recording a comfortable win over St Mirren.

With the Scottish Cup final to come though, Rodgers will also be keen to make sure key men do not pick up any injuries and he has rested key defenders.

Joe Hart is between the sticks for Celtic, who name a defence of Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Maik Nawrocki and Greg Taylor.

In midfield the Bhoys start with Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while Nicolas Kuhn, Luis Palma and Kyogo lead the attack.

Rodgers has options on the bench if needed at any point and they include Liam Scales and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Nawrocki, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Kuhn, Palma, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Johnston, Scales, Idah, Carter-Vickers, Tomoki, Bernardo, Maeda, Forrest