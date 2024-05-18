Liverpool could still face competition from RB Leipzig for the signature of Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, a favourite of new Reds boss Arne Slot.

The defender has been tipped to move on from Feyenoord this summer, with his contract at De Kuip only having a year left to run.

A reunion with Slot at Liverpool has been mooted for the 23-year-old, who has even been handed the captain’s armband by the new Reds boss on 25 times this season, but there is competition for his signature.

RB Leipzig have recently secured Benjamin Henrichs to a new contract, but according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Geertruida is still on the club’s agenda.

Mohamed Simakan could leave RB Leipzig and that would open up space for Geertruida to potentially arrive.

Simakan is unhappy at regularly being asked to play as a right-back and sees himself as a centre-back.

He could exit RB Leipzig in the approaching transfer window and that would put Geertruida squarely in the club’s sights.

Geertruida came through the Feyenoord youth system before breaking into the senior team and was a key man in Slot’s side that won the Eredivisie title last season.