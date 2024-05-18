Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has revealed that Pompey’s plans for summer recruitment have been an ongoing process and they identified some of the targets even before the season ended.

Pompey will have a different challenge to negotiate next season given that they will be competing in the Championship.

The recruitment will have to be synchronised according to the demands of the division and Cullen is clear that it has been an ongoing process.

He insists that the plans are proceeding and told BBC Radio Solent they are going “very well.”

With the League One and the Championship seasons still ongoing, Cullen insists that not much activity is happening yet.

However, a number of targets were identified even before Portsmouth’s League One title-winning season drew to its conclusion, the CEO insists.

“We’ve still got the League One season which isn’t completed yet. We’ve got the playoff final on Sunday. The Championship playoff final happening next weekend as well.

“But we have had a lot of targets and lot of conversations in place for some months now. The recruitment never stops.

“It just doesn’t suddenly start once the transfer opens or shuts. It is an ongoing process.

“So, lots of ongoing discussions, lots of talks we have identified the number of targets prior to the end of the season.”

Altrincham’s Chris Conn-Clarke and Crystal Palace’s Jadan Raymond are two players who have been linked with moves to Fratton Park.

Loan deals can be explored with the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes feeling that the Pompey have emerged as an attractive loan destination for Premier League clubs such as Liverpool.