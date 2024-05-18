Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Hearts at Tynecastle in his side’s last Scottish Premiership game of the season.

Clement saw his men miss out on the title, but will still want to finish the league campaign with a strong performance and good result.

The Scottish Cup final is looming large and a morale-boosting win at Hearts is what Clement will be targeting.

The Gers have beaten Hearts on their last five visits to Tynecastle and will start as favourites to continue that run this afternoon.

Jack Butland slots into goal for Rangers, who go with a back four of James Tavernier, Leon King, Ben Davies and Robbie Fraser.

In the engine room, Clement trusts in Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, while Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland and Scott Wright support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can look to his bench if changes need to be made at any point and his options today include Fabio Silva and Kieran Dowell.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, King, Davies, Fraser, Raskin, Diomande, Cantwell, McCausland, Wright, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Silva, Jack, Sima, Dowell, Sterling, Yfeko, McKinnon