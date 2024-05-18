Sheffield United will have to remain patient if they are to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who is also a target for Premier League side Wolves, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Chris Wilder wants to bring in a new goalkeeper after Sheffield United decided against offering a new contract to Wes Foderingham.

The Blades are hoping to bounce straight back up after getting relegated from the Premier League and Patterson is their top goalkeeping target.

They are also reportedly prepared to pay good money to Sunderland for him but for the moment, the Black Cats do not feel Sheffield United are offering enough.

It has been claimed that the Blades will have to play the long game to sign Patterson this summer.

Sheffield United will have to show patience in order to land their top goalkeeping target.

It is also unclear whether Patterson sees moving to Sheffield United from Sunderland as a smart career move as he is also attracting Premier League interest.

Wolves are amongst the Premier League clubs who have their eyes on Sunderland short-stopper.

Sheffield United though have money to spend and could be prepared to wait for the right time to get their man.