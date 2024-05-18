Former top flight striker John Hartson has hailed Hibernian’s appointment of Malky Mackay as a good decision and pointed out that he has vast experience.

On Tuesday, the Hibs hierarchy sacked Nick Montgomery and announced the appointment of former Cardiff City boss Mackay as their new sporting director.

Mackay will officially start working with the club on 1st June and will lead the search for the new Hibs manager.

Hartson pointed out that Mackay has great experience and explained that the Hibs sporting director previously led Cardiff City to promotion to the Premier League as the manager of the Bluebirds.

The former top flight star believes that Hibs have taken the right decision to appoint Mackay as their new sporting director and wished the best for the former Ross County boss.

When asked whether it was a good decision to appoint Mackay as the sporting director, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think so.

“Malky has vast experience and he took Cardiff into the Premier League.

“He has worked with so many different people.

“He has experience up at Ross County.

“Former Celtic player Gordon Strachan was massive for him, by the way, when he was struggling.

“Gordon brought him back into the game when he was struggling to get a job after all the controversy.

“I think Strachan brought him into a similar type of role to what he has now, so I am happy for Malky.

“He is a good football man and I wish him well.”

Hibernian have struggled this season and Mackay will be determined to appoint the right man to take the Easter Road side forward.