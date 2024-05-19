Fixture: Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has picked his Tottenham Hotspur side to finish off the season by taking on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League this afternoon.

Postecoglou’s men have found it tough in recent weeks and have won just one of their last six league games, losing the other five and seeing their Champions League hopes go up in smoke.

Spurs will want to hold on to fifth spot and must get at least a draw at Sheffield United to make sure of it, with Chelsea in sixth and three points behind, nipping at their feet.

Tottenham beat Sheffield United 2-1 earlier this season, but needed two injury time goals to do so.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou picks a four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven.

Midfield sees Spurs go with Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou needs to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Donley, Gil, Moore, Scarlett