Celtic and Wolves are keeping tabs on Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric but he will not be available on the cheap this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Muric has spent large parts of the season as second choice to James Trafford at Burnley this season.

However, the goalkeeper has started the last nine Premier League games, making nine league outings in total, and is expected to be in goal today as well against Nottingham Forest.

Burnley are expected to sell one of Muric or Trafford in the summer as they prepare for life in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

And it has been claimed the Kosovo goalkeeper is attracting interest from Wolves and Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to replace the retiring Joe Hart.

Wolves are also in the market for a new shot-stopper in the next window and Muric is one of the players they are tracking.

However, Burnley have ruled out a cheap deal and are unlikely to sell him for anything less than the £10m mark in the summer.