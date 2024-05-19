Everton are prepared to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer if he refuses to sign a new contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Calvert-Lewin has finished the season strongly after struggling with injuries at the start of the campaign.

He has scored four times in his last six Premier League appearances and has helped Everton to stay away from the relegation zone.

Everton are prepared to offer him a new contract to replace the one that is set to expire at the end of next season.

And it has been claimed that the Toffees are ready to sell him if he does not agree to sign on fresh terms.

Everton have a need to raise funds through player sales but Calvert-Lewin is not one of the players they are keen to move on.

However, they also do not want Calvert-Lewin to end the final year of his contract and potentially leave on a free transfer next year.

Therefore, the club is prepared to cash in on the striker if a new deal is not agreed upon.

Everton will be looking for a quick answer from Calvert-Lewin over what he wants to do.