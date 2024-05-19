Fixture: Brentford vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has selected his starting line-up and substitutes for the Magpies’ final game of the Premier League season, away at Brentford.

The Magpies currently sit in seventh, but if they can get all three points in the capital then they can overtake sixth placed Chelsea, if the Blues lose.

Newcastle suffered a blow in midweek when they slipped to a 3-2 loss at Manchester United and Howe will not want his men to end the campaign on a losing note.

The Magpies did beat Brentford in the earlier game between the two teams this season, thanks to a Callum Wilson penalty.

Between the sticks for Newcastle today is Nick Pope, while Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall are the back four.

Howe looks towards Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton in midfield, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where his options include Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Anthony Gordon misses out through injury.

Newcastle United Team vs Brentford

Pope; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; J Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, A Murphy, Dummett, White, Anderson, Ritchie, Almiron, Wilson