Former top flight star Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted that Chelsea could well finish above Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Liverpool said farewell to Jurgen Klopp following a 2-0 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday and have finished third in the Premier League.

With Klopp going, Liverpool will have current Feyenoord coach Arne Slot in charge next season.

Ex-Aston Villa man Agbonlahor does not expect Liverpool to be challenging for the title under Slot next term and expects an Arsenal-Manchester City shootout.

Given how Chelsea finished the season, securing sixth spot, the former Premier League star believes the Blues could well continue to kick on and finish above a Slot led Liverpool next term.

“I think it will be Arsenal and Manchester City for the title again next season”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live post match.

“I think Chelsea could finish above Liverpool next season.

“They’ve bucked up their ideas.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Chelsea finish above Liverpool.”

Chelsea won all of their last five Premier League games this season, including a 5-0 drubbing of London rivals West Ham United.

The Blues also ended having scored more goals than both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, who finished above them.