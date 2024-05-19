Paulo Fonseca is one of the names Manchester United are considering if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has remained in the balance following a poor season both on the domestic and European front.

However, Manchester United want to wait until next weekend’s FA Cup final before making a decision on his future.

Manchester United have been linked with an interest in Thomas Tuchel and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as potential replacements for Ten Hag.

And according to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), current Lille boss Fonseca is also on the club’s shortlist of managerial names.

The 51-year-old is a highly-rated coach in Europe and was previously linked with West Ham before the Hammers decided on bringing in Julen Lopetegui.

AC Milan are also pushing hard to land Fonseca but he is focused on making sure Lille qualify for the Champions League following their last game against Nice today.

The Rossoneri are waiting for an answer from the Portuguese but he could also receive an approach from Manchester United as well as Bayern Munich.

Fonseca previously held talks with Tottenham before the north London club opted for Antonio Conte a few years ago.