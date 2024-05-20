Ipswich Town have raised the compensation they want for Manchester United and Brighton managerial target Kieran McKenna, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McKenna has already attained cult status at Ipswich after masterminding back-to-back automatic promotions from League One to the Premier League.

However, the Tractor Boys are under a serious threat of losing their much-heralded young manager this summer due to interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Brighton have identified him as the top target to replace Roberto De Zerbi and he is also on Manchester United’s radar if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag following the FA Cup final.

Ipswich would have asked for a fee of £4m if any club wanted McKenna when they were in the Championship last season.

It has been claimed that Ipswich now want a compensation figure of £6m if the manager is to leave Portman Road.

The Tractors Boys are desperate to keep hold of McKenna as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

However, there is a real concern that an offer from an established Premier League club could be too hard to turn down for McKenna.

Brighton currently have an available job to offer McKenna, but Manchester United still have a manager in place.