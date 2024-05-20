Leeds United defender Liam Cooper believes that the Whites will need to have belief when they go on to face Southampton in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Sunday.

After comfortably seeing off Norwich City in the semi-finals, the Whites are now preparing for the final showdown with Southampton.

Cooper, who has been more of a bit part player for Daniel Farke’s team this season, insists that while the aim had been to go up automatically, they have to take the second chance they have got to have a bite of the cherry.

The approach though has to be like any other game, keeping in mind the fact that the better team on the day with the ability to take chances will be the winner, Cooper feels.

Giving an insight into the group of which he has been part of, Cooper told the BBC: “It is an amazing group.

“I think to accumulate 90 points in the season was unbelievable.

“We know we didn’t end as we wanted with automatic promotion but finishing in the playoffs gives you a second bite of the cherry.

“I think for us we have got to approach it like we do any game.

“I think the team that will play better on the day, will take the chances, make the least mistakes will come up victorious.”

Hailing the Leeds fans and stressing belief, Cooper added: “That’s what we have got to do all week. Have belief.

“I know we are going to be roared on by all of them lunatics as well.

“So, I am looking forward to it.”

If Leeds do not win promotion then they are claimed to be potentially looking at player exits going into double figures.