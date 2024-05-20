Nottingham Forest have shown an interest in Roberto De Zerbi who is also on the radar of AC Milam and Marseille, it has been claimed in Italy.

With the Premier League season over, De Zerbi is set to move on from Brighton by mutual agreement.

He will not be taking a break and wants to be in charge of another team at the start of next season.

Despite a topsy-turvy season, De Zerbi is still considered a highly-rated coach and several clubs are prepared to pounce.

He has suitors in the Premier League and according to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Nottingham Forest are interested in him.

Nuno Espirito Santo managed to keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but his future is in the balance.

The Portuguese could move on from the club if talks with the hierarchy do not go smoothly.

Nottingham Forest are ready for that possibility and are keen on getting their hands on De Zerbi if they need a new manager.

However, the Italian is expected to prioritise offers from AC Milan and Marseille if they make a concrete move for him.