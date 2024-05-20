Newcastle United are concerned about Pedro Neto’s injury record, but will keep a close eye on his situation amidst uncertainty regarding the future of Bruno Guimaraes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Neto has missed a chunk of the season with injury but has made his presence felt for Wolves whenever he has been on the pitch.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with as many as two Premier League outfits in Manchester City and Newcastle United showing keen interest in signing him.

Wolves are not in favour of letting the player leave cheaply though and despite his issues with injury, are going to demand a club record £60m for his services.

The Molineux side are under no pressure to sell after taking themselves out of the danger zone in terms of the profitability rules.

Newcastle are claimed to be wary of Neto’s injury record, but it has not put them off and they are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Magpies could lose Bruno Guimaraes, who has a release clause in his contract, and Neto could be an option if the Brazilian goes.

While Wolves do not need to sell, boss Gary O’Neil will have to offload players if he wants to really make an impact in reshaping the squad.