Jonathan Panzo is keen to move on from Nottingham Forest this summer in order to play more first-team football, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 23-year-old centre-back has spent the latter half of the season at Standard Liege where he made ten appearances for the club.

The Belgian club have an option to make the move permanent but they are unlikely to trigger the clause.

Nottingham Forest are also prepared to listen to offers for a defender who has a year left on his contract with the club.

It has been claimed that the player is also keen to move on from the City Ground in the summer transfer window.

He does not see any future at the club and does not believe he is going to get many opportunities if he stays.

Panzo wants to play more first-team football next season and is keen to solicit offers in the coming weeks and months.

Nottingham Forest will hope to get some sort of fee from the sale of the defender in the summer transfer window.