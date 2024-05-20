Portsmouth are actively trying to bring in a new goalkeeper as they look to build a squad ready for the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

John Mousinho’s side finished at the summit of League One and earned promotion to the second tier of English football.

The Portsmouth manager is keen to properly strengthen his squad in order to compete in the Championship next season.

He wants to strengthen across several areas of his squad but is prioritising adding a new quality goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that the club are now actively working on bringing in a new shot-stopper this summer.

Talks are under way to bring in a new goalkeeper but it is still unclear who they are specifically targeting.

Mousinho is keen to do most of his transfer dealing early in order to have a squad ready to report for pre-season.

A goalkeeper is a priority and the club are now pushing hard to deliver a big target to the Portsmouth manager.