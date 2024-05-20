Unai Emery ‘really likes’ target Ross Barkley, amid Aston Villa trying to snap him up from Luton Town this summer.

Barkley is set to depart Luton following their relegation out of the Premier League and his status as a low-cost signing makes him an attractive proposition.

Aston Villa, keen to strengthen but also remain within the Premier League’s financial rules, are interested in Barkley.

Villa boss Emery ‘really likes’ Barkley, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano and wants him at Villa Park.

However, it has been suggested that Barkley is waiting to see if he receives a firm offer from Manchester United.

He has been linked with the Red Devils, who also want to strengthen this summer, and is attracted to the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

If Manchester United come in for Barkley then Aston Villa could have a real fight on their hands for his signature.

He made a total of 32 appearances in the Premier League for Luton this season, contributing with five goals and four assists.

Barkley, now 30 years old, joined Luton following a spell at Nice in France; he spent time at Aston Villa on loan in the 2020/21 season.