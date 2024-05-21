Aston Villa have a ‘strong chance’ of landing midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barkley was one of the bright spots in Luton’s season as they slid out of the Premier League and back into the Championship.

The club would like to keep hold of the midfielder, but he is expected to leave for a modest fee this summer.

Manchester United have been linked with Barkley, but Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is pushing his side to land the player.

And it is claimed that Aston Villa have a ‘strong chance’ of taking Barkley to Villa Park.

Emery likes what the 30-year-old can bring to the table and the low-cost of the deal makes Barkley an even more attractive target.

Heading to Villa Park would also hand Barkley the chance to play Champions League football next season.

Barkley clocked a total of 32 appearances in the Premier League for Luton over the course of the campaign and scored five times.