1.FC Koln defender Timo Hubers is wanted by Premier League side Fulham and, with enquiries being made, he ‘wants to listen’ to them.

Hubers was a key man in Timo Schultz’s team this season, however he was not able to help them avoid relegation into the second tier.

He now has a release clause in his contract which applies and his performances at Koln have ensured he is not short of options.

The clause in his deal is set at at an affordable €3.5m, depending upon the buyer.

Clubs are keen and Fulham are amongst the sides to hold an interest in Hubers, according to Sky Deutschland.

Wolfsburg are also interested, while there have been enquiries made about Hubers.

And it is suggested that he ‘wants to listen to them’ as he plots his next move.

Hubers could still stay on at Koln and help the club in their battle to bounce back up to the Bundesliga next season.