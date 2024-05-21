Ipswich Town are calm about the situation as Brighton, Manchester United and now Chelsea are linked with their manager Kieran McKenna, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

McKenna won plaudits this season for leading Ipswich to automatic promotion to the Premier League and breaking up what would have been a top three of teams with parachute payments in the Championship.

Manchester United are claimed to be showing interest in McKenna amid uncertainty surrounding current boss Erik ten Hag.

Brighton are also keen on McKenna and he is a leading contender to take over following Roberto De Zerbi’s exit.

However, with Chelsea now parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, McKenna is claimed to be on their list too.

Amid potentially three Premier League teams wanting their manager, Ipswich are remaining calm.

The Tractor Boys will be hopeful that McKenna will snub interest from elsewhere and choose to stay on at Portman Road.

If the worst happens, Ipswich have bumped up the compensation they would be due and would pocket a cool £6m.