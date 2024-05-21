Southampton are considering progressing their interest in St Pauli winger Elias Saad by slapping in a bid for him.

Saints have started planning for next season and they are keen to add another attacker to the squad on the south coast.

Russell Martin’s side are showing interest in signing Saad, who helped St. Pauli earn promotion this season.

However, Southampton are not the only team interested in Saad as his performances have drawn attention from Getafe and Union Berlin.

The Tunisian international has a contract with the German outfit that runs until 2026, and it is suggested that several top flight German clubs are also keen.

Now, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Southampton are considering submitting an offer to St. Pauli for Saad.

Towards the end of the season Southampton had scouts at St Pauli’s games to closely watch the winger.

Whether Saints will move for Saad before knowing whether they will be in the Premier League next season remains to be seen.