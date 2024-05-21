FC Utrecht super fan Frans has warned the club that they simply cannot pay Rangers loan star Sam Lammers too much money as it would be toxic for the dressing room.

Frans, along with his brother Pep, follow Utrecht fiercely and have become a well-known pair, with coverage even in the Dutch newspaper DUIC.

They have seen first hand the huge impact Lammers has had on Utrecht this season since he arrived from Rangers on a loan deal.

Lammers has become Utrecht’s key man, with his goals firing the side into the playoffs for a Europa Conference League spot.

Utrecht have been clear that they are trying to keep Lammers, but there are financial issues due to how much the forward earns in Scotland.

Frans admits that Utrecht’s owner Frans van Seumeren does want to keep Lammers, but cautioned against a deal which would lead to a toxic dressing room on account of the big money he would earn.

“Frans van Seumeren has indicated that he wants to go very far for Lammers. Everyone fully understands that, but there are limits”, Frans told DUIC.

“Lammers earns more than a million in Scotland.

“You really can’t offer him that here.

“There will be commotion in the dressing room if Lammers earns twice as much as the other important players.

“Unhappy faces in the squad is the harbinger of disagreement.”

Lammers’ Utrecht play in the playoffs against Sparta Rotterdam on Thursday evening and the Rangers man will again be looking to shine.