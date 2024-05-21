West Ham United have also been keeping tabs on Aston Villa and Manchester United target Raoul Bellanova ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a wing-back, has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino in the quickly approaching transfer window.

Aston Villa and Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have been regularly watching him through their scouting missions.

However, more Premier League clubs have their eyes on the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), West Ham have also been sending their scouts to watch Bellanova.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is keen to add to the club’s defence in the next transfer window.

Bellanova is one of the players the club are closely watching ahead of the summer transfer window.

Torino are aware of the interest the player is attracting and want at least €25m before agreeing to let Bellanova leave in the coming weeks or months.

They believe they can make more money from selling Bellanova to a side outside Italy.