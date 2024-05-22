Bayern Munich are focused on getting Burnley manager Vincent Kompany with the Belgian emerging as their preferred target, it has been claimed in Germany.

Kompany got relegated from the Premier League with Burnley this season but he could move up in his career this summer.

Bayern Munich have contacted him for their vacant managerial position and the Belgian is keen on the move.

According to the German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Kompany is now the preferred candidate for the Bavarians this summer.

Talks are ongoing and Bayern Munich are now focused on working out a deal to make him their next coach.

One of the factors working in Kompany’s favour is that he is interested in taking up the role in Bavaria.

The German giants have faced as many as six rejections from coaches they wanted to hire in the last few months.

The Bayern Munich hierarchy believe Kompany is a talented young coach despite Burnley failing to mount a proper bid to survive in the Premier League this season.