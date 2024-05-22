Alan Pace has already held talks with Bayern Munich officials over compensation for Burnley as the German giants close in on appointing Vincent Kompany as their new manager, according to the Guardian.

After facing multiple rejections from several coaches, Bayern Munich finally seem to be approaching the end of their protracted search for Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

Kompany emerged as the surprising contender to become the next Bayern Munich manager over the last few days.

He shot up quickly to become the preferred candidate and has already held talks with the Bavarians over becoming their new manager.

It has been claimed that Bayern Munich have also approached Burnley to do a deal for Kompany’s exit from Turf Moor.

Burnley owner Pace is leading the talks with the German giants as he seeks to agree on a compensation package.

Bayern Munich are not expecting any problems in getting a deal over the line with the Clarets in the coming days.

With Kompany keen on becoming the Bayern Munich manager, the club are expecting to finalise his appointment at the end of this week.

The Belgian got Burnley promoted from the Championship in a dominating fashion last year but they never looked like surviving in the Premier League this season.