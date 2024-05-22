Charlton Athletic are classed as ‘highly unlikely’ sign Motherwell striker Theo Bair in the summer transfer window, despite being ‘admirers’, according to the South London Press.

Bair joined Motherwell on a free transfer last summer and has scored 15 times in 40 appearances for the Scottish top flight club in all competitions this season.

The Canadian has been linked with a move south of the border with several clubs across the divisions interested in him.

There are suggestions that Charlton are interested in getting their hands on the forward this summer.

However, it has been claimed that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Charlton will be able to sign Blair.

While there is interest and Charlton are ‘admirers’, there is fierce competition for Bair and he does not look likely to go to the Valley.

Charlton are amongst many clubs who have their eyes on him but some of his other suitors play at a higher division than League One.

The Addicks are likely to focus on other targets despite having an interest in Bair ahead of the transfer window.