Leeds United are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha this summer.

The 26-year-old Nigerian defender has had an impressive season at Gent and is now being linked with a move away from the club.

With only a year left on his contract, Gent are likely to sell the defender if they receive a good offer on their table this summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leeds are one of the clubs who have their eyes on the Gent centre-back.

Leeds are preparing for their Championship playoff final against Southampton this week but also have one eye on the transfer window.

Promotion to the Premier League would likely mean that Daniel Farke would be given decent funds to strengthen the squad.

The Leeds boss is likely to try and strengthen their defensive options and Torunarigha has been identified as a player to target by the club’s recruitment team.

He is likely to be available for a fee of around €2.5m to €3m given his contract situation at Gent.

Leeds’ interest in him is likely hinging on promotion and he is also attracting the attention of Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.