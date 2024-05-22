Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Danny Rohl over a new long-term contract, which would have an adjustment to the compensation required to get the Sunderland linked boss out of the club, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

Rohl masterminded a massive turnaround in Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes, which saw them survive in the Championship this season.

The German has since then been in talks with Wednesday over his future at the club as he pushes to get improvements to the training ground, extra staff and assurances over the summer budget.

Sunderland hold an interest in Rohl and the Black Cats are still looking to bring in a new boss, meaning they will keep a close eye on events at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are also trying to convince Rohl to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract as well.

The Owls are keen to hold on to him and are committed to investing in his vision going forward.

The new contract would have an adjustment to the compensation required to take him out of Sheffield Wednesday as well.

It has been claimed that the compensation could be lowered in order to convince Rohl to sign a new long-term contract.