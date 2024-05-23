Brighton are set to make a formal approach for Kieran McKenna and are confident of beating Chelsea to the signature of the Manchester United-linked manager, according to The Times.

The 38-year-old is set to reject an offer of a new deal from Ipswich Town this week and is expected to leave the club after masterminding back-to-back automatic promotions from League One to the Premier League.

He is one of the top contenders for Chelsea, who are looking for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week.

Manchester United are also expected to consider him if they sack Erik ten Hag following the FA Cup but Chelsea are being considered the favourites.

However, it has been claimed that Brighton are confident of beating Chelsea to McKenna’s signature.

The Seagulls want a new manager after Roberto De Zerbi leave at the end of the season.

They want the 38-year-old and are set to make a formal approach to Ipswich for their manager.

Brighton are also ready to pay as much as £6m in compensation in order to get their hands on McKenna.