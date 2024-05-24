Djurgarden boss Thomas Lagerlof has hailed Tottenham Hotspur bound star Lucas Bergvall for his down-to-earth mentality and praised his composure since signing for Spurs.

Bergvall’s performances for the Swedish outfit drew attention from a host of top European outfits, with Barcelona and Tottenham particularly keen on him.

Tottenham beat stiff competition from Barcelona in January to convince the Swedish youngster to join them in the summer.

Lagerlof admitted that Bergvall has always stayed down to earth, despite gathering serious attention over his move to Spurs.

The Djurgarden manager stated that Bergvall’s composure after signing for Tottenham impressed him and stressed that the young midfielder has shown 100 per cent focus in every training session since his move.

“That impressed me from the beginning, that he was so down to earth with all this attention”, Lagerlof told the Athletic.

“I was worried it was going to be tough.

“The first day he came back from signing for Tottenham, at our training camp in Gran Canaria, it was like this period had passed.

“He was 100 per cent focused in every training. It’s never been a problem.”

Bergvall will join Tottenham at the end of June and he will be keen to ply his trade under Ange Postecoglou over the course of the next Premier league campaign.