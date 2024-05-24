Leeds United have ‘looked at’ Newcastle United target Matt O’Riley as a possible summer signing, according to the Chronicle.

O’Riley has again had an impressive season north of the border with Celtic and could even pick up the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Atletico Madrid were keen on landing O’Riley in the winter transfer window, but Celtic held firm; the Spaniards have retained their interest.

Newcastle are also interested in possibly signing O’Riley this summer and have scouted him.

They could face competition from Leeds, who have ‘looked at’ the midfielder.

Leeds are already making transfer plans in the event they can win promotion back to the Premier League by beating Southampton in the playoff final.

O’Riley would be an attractive target for the Whites and they have been assessing him.

Celtic are likely to demand a large fee if O’Riley is to move elsewhere, but Leeds are expected to back boss Daniel Farke in the summer if they are once again back in the big time.

It was suggested earlier this month that two Premier League sides have already spoken to Celtic about O’Riley.