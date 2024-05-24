Erik ten Hag will get sacked by Manchester United regardless of the result of the FA Cup final on Saturday, according to the Guardian.

Rumours have been swirling over the future of the Manchester United manager since the Premier League season ended last weekend.

Manchester United have been insistent that a decision will not be made on Ten Hag until after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

However, it has been claimed that a call on the Dutchman’s future has been taken ahead of the game.

Ten Hag will be shown the door regardless of the outcome of the final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his aides have decided to move on from Ten Hag at the end of a season where Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League.

Manchester United finished third and won the EFL Cup last year in his first season in charge of the club but the team have regressed.

The club have already held talks with Kieran McKenna, while Thomas Tuchel is also in the running, along with Mauricio Pochettino.