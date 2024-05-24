Serie A giants Roma are considering making a move for Aston Villa and West Ham United tracked full-back Raoul Bellanova this summer.

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive this season and has been an instrumental part of Torino.

His performances have turned heads and clubs in the Premier League are weighing up making a move for him.

Aston Villa and West Ham are amongst the clubs who have been keeping an eye on the defender but he also has suitors in Italy.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Bellanova has also emerged as a target for Serie A giants Roma ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roma could play in the Champions League next season if Atalanta finish fifth at the end of the Serie A season this weekend.

The Serie A giants are already looking at the transfer market and signing a full-back is a priority for the club.

Roma are showing serious interest in taking Bellanova to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

However, for the moment, there are no talks between the two clubs and Roma are still to make a concrete move for him.

Whether Roma could get the better of clubs such as Aston Villa and West Ham in a battle for Bellanova remains to be seen.