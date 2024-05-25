Fortuna Dusseldorf are looking to knock down Norwich City’s price tag for attacker Christos Tzolis.

Tzolis has been in superb form during his loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf and the club are on the brink of promotion to the Bundesliga through a playoff tie with Bochum.

The German side can sign him on a permanent basis from Norwich by triggering the €5m buy option in the loan deal.

Fortuna Dusseldorf though cannot afford to pay that much and, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), they are looking to knock down the price.

They want Norwich to agree to sell Tzolis for less than €5m.

An alternative under consideration at the German side is to spread the payments out over a longer period.

Talks will also be held with Tzolis in a bid to work out how to deal with his €1.5m per year salary.

Tzolis is keen to stay at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, but other German sides are also interested in him given his exploits in the second tier.

It is also unclear what the thoughts of whoever becomes the new Norwich boss are about Tzolis.