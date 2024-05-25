Erik ten Hag has pointed out that the fact that he has spoken the most to the Manchester United club doctor this season shows the extent of injuries his team have suffered.

Ten Hag has struggled to maintain any consistency in his selections this season due to the number of injuries Manchester United have suffered.

It emerged at the end of the Premier League season that they are the club who have the most injury disruptions among all the 20 clubs in the top flight of English football this term.

The Manchester United manager revealed that he has had his complete squad to pick from in only two games this season.

He claimed that amongst all the officials at Manchester United, he has spoken the most to the club doctor this year.

Ten Hag told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “In this entire season we have only had two matches in which we had an almost complete squad.

“Of everyone within the organisation, I have had the most contact with the club doctor this season.

“I think that says it all.”

Manchester United will be without the services of senior defender Harry Maguire in the FA Cup final today due to another injury.