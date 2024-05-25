Kobbie Mainoo has admitted that winning the FA Cup means everything for him and his Manchester United team-mates at the end of a torrid season.

Manchester United ended a poor season on a high after they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley today.

Alejandro Garnacho and Mainoo scored in the first half, in the process becoming the first two teenagers to score in an FA Cup final, to give the Reds a 2-0 lead and Jeremy Doku’s late goal turned out to be only a consolation for Manchester City.

Mainoo admitted that it means absolutely everything to win the FA Cup, especially after a season where Manchester United took regular body blows and finished eighth in the Premier League.

It feels even more special for the Manchester United star who was in the stands watching the team win the EFL Cup last year and insisted that the preparation for this game was absolutely spot on.

Mainoo told BBC One: “[It means] absolutely everything.

“It’s been a tough season with ups and downs. This is the only thing we’ve had to look forward to.

“Last year I was in the stands.

“We knew we had to come together.

“The preparation for this game has been amazing. We’ve shown we can compete and win games.”

Manchester United have managed to qualify for the Europa League next season by winning the FA Cup.