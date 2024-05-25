Wolves have had ‘initial contacts’ with the representatives of Djurgarden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

The Swedish shot-stopper has been on the books at Djurgarden since 2019, but won his first senior cap for Sweden last year.

Widell Zetterstrom has continued to catch the eye between the sticks and he now has suitors in the Premier League.

Wolves are looking at a possible move to take the 25-year-old to Molineux.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Wolves have had ‘initial contacts’ with Wildell Zetterstrom’s representatives.

The Premier League side are exploring a potential swoop and Djurgarden would be open to selling the goalkeeper for the right price.

This season Widell Zetterstrom has had eleven outings in the Swedish top flight and kept six clean sheets in the process.

Widell Zetterstrom is under contract at Djurgarden for another 18 months.

He came through the youth ranks at the Swedish side, but then left for IFK Lidingo before returning to Djurgarden.