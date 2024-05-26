Former Premier League managers Steve Cooper and Frank Lampard are both on Burnley’s wanted list, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are losing boss Vincent Kompany to European heavyweights Bayern Munich this summer.

Burnley are now planning for the post-Kompany era as they aim to bounce straight back up to the Premier League after relegation.

They have two ambitious names in their sights in the shape of Cooper and Lampard.

The former Chelsea boss and the ex-Nottingham Forest manager are both out of work and are available.

Tempting the pair to Turf Moor might be tricky however and Burnley would need to sell the job.

Burnley are claimed to have wages and bonuses which should be good enough to land a top boss.

Kompany led Burnley to promotion to the Premier League but could then not keep them afloat in the top flight.