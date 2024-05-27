Trabzonspor are planning to sound out West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu about a possible return to Turkey this summer.

Yokuslu has just finished the Championship season with West Brom, with the Baggies suffering disappointment in the playoffs.

The dependable defensive midfielder has been a key man under Carlos Corberan and only missed one league match all season long.

He has another year left on his West Brom deal, but is now attracting attention from him homeland Turkey.

Trabzonspor are keen and, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, they are planning to sound out Yokuslu about heading home.

The Black Sea Storm rate the midfielder and have chased him in recent windows.

Yokuslu was on the books at Trabsonspor between 2015 and 2018, before he headed for Spain with Celta Vigo.

What West Brom’s position will be if Trabzonspor make a firm bid for the 30-year-old midfielder remains to be seen.