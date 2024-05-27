Enzo Maresca wants to take up to five members of his Leicester City staff with him to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea are closing in on Maresca after deciding he is the best of the candidates they have looked at to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Talks have been opened with Leicester and Maresca is expected to cost around £10m in a compensation payment.

The Blues want to get Maresca appointed by the middle of the week, but the Italian also wants to bring a substantial backroom team with him.

Maresca wants to bring in up to five members of staff when he takes the Chelsea job.

One of those would be former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who is Maresca’s number two.

It is unclear if the compensation package will cover the staff members Maresca wants at Stamford Bridge or whether Chelsea will have to negotiate separate deals.

Maresca is to receive a big bump in his salary at Chelsea but will not earn as much as Pochettino did.