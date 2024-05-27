Netherlands legend Willem van Hanegem has indicated that the FA Cup triumph does not absolve Erik ten Hag of all his mistakes at Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s side beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday to life the club’s 13th FA Cup trophy.

The Dutchman came out fighting after the game amidst suggestions that he could still get sacked by Manchester United despite the win at Wembley.

The Manchester United manager pointed at winning two trophies during his two years at Old Trafford but Van Hanegem insisted that Ten Hag ‘pretended’ that he has been a success there.

He pointed out that Manchester United are still not playing great football despite Ten Hag spending big money and mostly, on the wrong players.

The former Netherlands star also stressed that Manchester United were an inch away from getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Coventry City in the semi-finals.

“He won the FA Cup and he pretended that he had been doing well there in England for two seasons”, Van Hanegem wrote in his column for Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“How can you say that?

“He brought in the wrong players for a hell of a fortune. Manchester United’s football hurts the eyes.

“In the semi-final, the whole of England were in stitches because Coventry City came back from 3-0 down to 3-3.

“Ten Hag’s team were on the brink of getting knocked out but they eventually made it because a Coventry player was offside by a millimetre.

“Then you win the cup and then suddenly, you are right.”

Manchester United could take a call on Ten Hag’s future this week following a season review by their decision-makers.