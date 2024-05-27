There is a ‘growing belief’ that Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is closing in on becoming the new Chelsea manager, with the Blues having requested permission to speak to him, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea have been in talks with representatives of several managers over the last week since deciding to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues spoke to Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi over the last few days as part of the process to identify a new manager.

However, it has been claimed that there is a ‘growing belief’ Maresca is now set to become the new Chelsea boss.

The Blues have been in conversations with the Leicester boss’ camp and have been left impressed with what they have heard from the Italian.

Chelsea have now requested permission from Leicester to speak to Maresca formally.

Maresca took charge of Leicester last year following their relegation from the Premier League and got them straight back up by winning the Championship.

His eye-catching and progressive style of football appeals to Chelsea and the club believe he fits the bill at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League outfit would have to fork out compensation of £9m to Leicester to get their hands on Maresca this summer.