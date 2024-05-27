Manchester United sounded out former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi last week as they continue to mull over the future of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

Ten Hag won the FA Cup on Saturday but has not ended speculation about his future at Manchester United.

The Dutchman is still in the dark on whether he will be allowed to start pre-season at Manchester United this summer.

The club are conducting a season review before taking a decision on his future but they have already been in touch with the representatives of Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United have also reached out to De Zerbi through intermediaries.

The Italian is available after he left Brighton at the end of the Premier League season by mutual consent.

Manchester United touched base with him last week and he is now in the running to potentially replace Ten Hag.

De Zerbi is also being considered for the manager’s role at Chelsea who parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino last week.

Manchester United would have to pay Brighton £5m in compensation if they appoint De Zerbi.