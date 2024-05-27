Norwich City have agreed a deal with Danish side Nordsjaelland to take their manager Johannes Hoff Thorup on board for next season.

The Canaries sacked their manager David Wagner following their 4-0 surrender to Leeds United in the playoff semi-finals.

They have been on the lookout for a new man to replace him and have had the Thorup on their shortlist for some time.

Now, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, a move has been agreed upon between the two clubs to take the young manager to England.

Norwich will pay Nordsjaelland a fee of £570,000 as compensation for Thorup.

Thorup will leave the Danish club one-and-half years after being appointed their boss.

He took the club to the Europa Conference League last season where they finished as the third team in Group H.

Norwich will now hope that Thorup will be able to lead them to promotion at the end of the 2024/25 Championship season.