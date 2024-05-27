West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is being mooted as a possible target for newly promoted Premier League side Leicester City if Enzo Maresca goes, according to talkSPORT.

Maresca is emerging as the man that Chelsea want to take over at Stamford Bridge after they let Mauricio Pochettino go.

Chelsea are claimed to have now asked Leicester for permission to speak to Maresca and the situation is developing at pace.

Leicester are being forced to think about life after Maresca and West Brom boss Corberan is on their radar.

The Baggies finished in the playoff spots in the Championship under Corberan this season and he is rated at the Hawthorns.

Corberan, a former coach at Leeds United, could be hugely tempted though if offered the chance to go to Leicester.

It would hand Corberan an opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

For West Brom, losing Corberan would be a big blow and the Baggies may seek to see off any approaches from Leicester if they do happen.

Corberan, 41, has been in charge at West Brom since 2022.