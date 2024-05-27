A speculated Southampton move for Adam Lallana ‘might happen’, according to the Daily Echo.

Lallana was in the stands at Wembley on Sunday to see Southampton beat Leeds United 1-0 to secure a return to the Premier League.

The midfielder, a product of Southampton’s youth academy, is leaving top flight side Brighton this summer when his contract expires.

Lallana, 36, has now been linked with a move to Southampton and it is claimed that it ‘might happen’.

Saints are suggested to be in talks with Lallana about him returning to St Mary’s.

Lallana would bring vast experience to a Southampton side that will be aiming to steer clear of relegation worries back in the Premier League.

He departed Southampton to join Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £25m.

Lallana won a host of trophies at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp took over, scooping the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.