West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott will be the subject of a transfer war between three big Danish sides this summer.

Trott finished the season on loan at Danish Superliga side Vejle, having had a two-year stint at the Danish outfit and making 56 appearances.

West Ham have triggered a clause to extend Trott’s contract at the London Stadium by another two years, but the goalkeeper is expected to be sold this summer.

And the battle for his signature is set to be fierce as, according to Danish outlet Bold, ‘there will be a war’ over Trott.

Three big Danish sides are tussling for him after being hugely impressed with his performances.

FC Copenhagen, Brondby and AGF are all keen on Trott.

An unnamed Championship club are also interested in the West Ham goalkeeper, but it is suggested he is expected to continue in Denmark.

FC Copenhagen currently lead the hunt for Trott; they finished in third place in the Danish Superliga this season.

Brondby came second, while AGF finished in fifth.