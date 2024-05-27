West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri would prefer a move to the Premier League over other options this summer, in a boost for the Hammers.

The 26-year-old striker scored 21 times in 41 appearances for Sevilla in the recently concluded campaign.

With only a year left on his contract, he has been heavily linked with a move away from Sevilla ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Moroccan has attracted interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia and has already received offers on his table.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on him as the club look to bring in a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

And, in a boost for West Ham, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, En-Nesyri would prefer a move to the Premier League over other options at the moment.

The striker wants to play in England’s top flight and is keen on getting a transfer to the Premier League in the coming weeks and months.

Sevilla are open to selling him and want somewhere between €15m to €20m before agreeing to let the forward go.